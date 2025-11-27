Zephyr Homeloans cuts HMO and MUFB rates by up to 0.25%

Specialist lender Zephyr Homeloans will lower rates for large houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) by up to 0.25%.

Two-year fixed standard rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 7% fee will start from 2.79%.

On the other hand, its five-year fixed rate starts from 4.69%.

It is the second rate cut that Zephyr Homeloans has made this month, having cut rates across its specialist range on 10 November.

The lender also introduced 12-bedroom HMO and MUFB mortgages earlier this year.