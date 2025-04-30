user.first_name
Selina Finance rolls out next OMS integration with instant DIP access

Anna Sagar
April 30, 2025
April 30, 2025
Second charge lender Selina Finance has brought out the next phase of its integration with One Mortgage System (OMS), giving “brokers faster and more seamless access to its decision in principle (DIP) process”.

Brokers will be able to start and submit a DIP application within OMS with information pre-populated from the broker’s fact find.

Brokers can complete and submit the application on Selina Finance’s broker portal after reviewing the information in OMS, allowing them to move through the application process more seamlessly.

The enhancement builds on its quick quote functionality, which was launched last year and allows brokers to generate Selina Finance quotes directly through OMS.

Selina Finance is a second charge lender offering facilities from £10,000 to £1m and allowing customers to draw down funds if needed.

Henry Vaughan, vice president of growth at Selina Finance, said: “This development is all about saving brokers time and improving their experience with Selina. The fewer the clicks and manual inputs, the better. We’re pleased to be making it easier for brokers to engage with our products via OMS.”

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, added: “We’ve seen real momentum building behind our Selina integration, and this next phase takes things even further. It’s another example of how we’re working closely with lenders to streamline the process and give brokers more tools to do their jobs efficiently.”

Tags:
Broker
decision in principle
oms
One Mortgage System
Selina Finance
Technology