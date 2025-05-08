Second charge new business volumes rise 18% YOY in March – FLA

New second charge agreements in March this year rose 18% year-on-year to 3,428, figures show.

Figures from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that the value of new second charge business in March came to £168m, which is a jump of 23% on the same period last year.

This follows on from growth in February, where the number of new agreements rose 9% and the value of new business was 20% up year-on-year.

In the three months to March, the value of new business climbed by 24% year-on-year to £469m, while the number of new agreements increased by 17% to 9,406.

The report noted that in the 12 months to March, the value of new business was estimated at £1.8bn, a jump of 27% compared to the same period last year.

The number of new agreements came to 37,053 over the same period, an increase of 19% year-on-year.

Sponsored Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported a strong end to the first quarter of 2025, with new business volumes up by 17% in Q1 2025 as a whole.

“The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in Q1 2025 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were for the consolidation of existing loans was 58%; for home improvements and the consolidation of existing loans was 22.6%; and for home improvements only was 11.8%.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”