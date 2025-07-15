Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

Second charge market value sees 13% YOY rise in May

Second charge market value sees 13% YOY rise in May
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 15, 2025
Updated:
July 15, 2025
The value of new second charge business in May rose 13% year-on-year to £160m, figures show.

According to the latest figures by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), the number of new second charge agreements during May grew by 11%, compared to the same period last year, to 3,293.

The report continued on to say that in the three months to May 2025, the value of new second charge business came to £476m, up 14% year-on-year, while the number of new agreements climbed by 9% annually to 9,618.

In the 12 months to May, the value of new second charge business grew by nearly a quarter to £1.84bn compared to the same period in the previous year.

The number of new second charge agreements in the same time frame has increased by 16% year-on-year to 37,319.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market returned to growth in May, reporting its second-highest total of new business so far this year by both value and volume. In the five months to May 2025, new business volumes were 11% higher than in the same period in 2024.

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in May 2025 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were for the consolidation of existing loans was 58.9%; for home improvements and the consolidation of existing loans was 22.4%; and for home improvements only was 11.9%.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

West One Loans brings out 97.5% LTV deals and slashes rates

West One Loans brings out 97.5% LTV deals and slashes rates

July 10, 2025

Bridging

Selina Finance intros bespoke pricing; London Credit cuts rates – round-up

Selina Finance intros bespoke pricing; London Credit cuts rates – round-up

July 3, 2025

Second Charge Lending

Norton Group appoints Husband as operations head

Norton Group appoints Husband as operations head

June 26, 2025

Second Charge Lending

Finova promotes Marsh to chief customer officer

Norton Home Loans promotes Percival to lending head

June 20, 2025
View All
Tags:
Finance & Leasing Association (FLA)
new business
second charge
second charge agreements
second charge business
second charge growth

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/