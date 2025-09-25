Loans Warehouse joins L&G Mortgage Club’s Referral Pro panel

Specialist mortgage broker Loans Warehouse has been added to the Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club Referral Pro panel, giving its advisers access to second charge mortgage options.

Loans Warehouse facilitates more than £100m in second charge mortgage loans each year and will provide L&G club members with market-leading rates, dedicated case management and a compliant process.

L&G Mortgage Club’s Referral Pro tool launched last year to give advisers access to a panel of partners to assist with the changing needs of clients.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to continue our growth in the intermediary space by launching with L&G, the biggest mortgage club in the UK.

“This partnership gives us a fantastic platform to support thousands of advisers, at a time when the second charge market is experiencing growth not seen since before the credit crunch – with July alone marking the highest monthly lending figures since 2006.”

Clare Beardmore, director of Mortgage Club, mortgage services at L&G, added: “We’re dedicated to supporting advisers with solutions that help them best serve their customers. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Loans Warehouse to our Referral Pro panel, enhancing the specialist lending options available to our advisers and their clients.

“With their proven expertise in second charge lending, this partnership strengthens our ability to support advisers in meeting diverse client needs.”