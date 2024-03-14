Legal and General Mortgage Club launches Referral Pro to help brokers

Legal and General Mortgage Club has brought out a Referral Pro, a referral service that helps brokers meet diverse client needs and align with Consumer Duty.

Legal and General Mortgage Club said that the referral tool would help expand the range of services that advisers can support customers with without having to upskill, all while maintain positive client relationships and ensuring good customer outcomes.

The tool offers a range of trusted partners.

Advisers will be able to refer general insurance, protection, wills and trusts, insurance for specialist properties such as houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and semi-commercial properties, specialist health insurance, home emergency cover and other specialist lending areas.

The tool is compliant with Consumer Duty, as advisers will consider all options for clients to achieve their financial goals or signpost or refer them to a specialist.

Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of distribution and mortgage club at Legal and General Mortgage Services: “In the age of Consumer Duty, it’s essential that advisers provide a holistic view of the products and services available to a customer to suit their individual needs.

“The launch of Referral Pro will help advisers ensure they can refer customers to the solutions they need, should they not be able to advise them directly.”

She continued: “Allowing advisers to say yes to more requests will help drive customer satisfaction and therefore improve client retention rates.

“We’re dedicated to supporting advisers with solutions that help them best serve their customers and look forward to seeing the benefits that Referral Pro can bring.”

Earlier this week, Legal and General Mortgage Club renewed its partnership with Smartr365.