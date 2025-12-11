Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

West One Loans grows mortgage division with three hires

West One Loans grows mortgage division with three hires
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 11, 2025
Updated:
December 11, 2025
West One Loans has made three appointments to its mortgage division to build up the department.

The lender’s mortgage division offers products for residential, second charge and buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers. 

Aaron Farrell has been appointed regional account manager for the North East and will be responsible for overseeing broker relationships across residential and BTL mortgages. 

West One Loans said his appointment would grow its presence in the region. 

He was previously a key account manager at LiveMore Mortgages, where he was responsible for developing relationships with key intermediaries and driving business growth. Farrell has more than 15 years of experience, including seven years as a business development manager (BDM) at Principality Building Society, covering the North of England. 

Kevin Brodigan has been made proposition and delivery manager, while Lloyd Turner has been appointed as sourcing and distribution manager. 

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Both are newly created roles designed to support the growth of the mortgage division and deliver a focus on propositional change. 

Brodigan has worked in the mortgage and financial services sector for over 25 years, including senior roles at Aldermore and The Co-operative Bank, covering customer outcomes through market insight and leadership. 

Turner brings 15 years of experience to the role, including 10 years operating in specialist mortgages. He was most recently internal sales manager at United Trust Bank (UTB), and has also worked at Pepper Money, The Loans Engine and Nationwide Building Society. 

West One Loans said his experience across mortgage sales, underwriting and management would support the lender’s focus on enhancing distribution. 

All three hires have decades of experience in the mortgage and financial services sectors, which West One Loans said would support its growth. 

Marie Grundy, managing director of mortgages at West One Loans, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kevin, Aaron, and Lloyd to the business at such an exciting time for our mortgage division. Each brings exceptional experience and deep market knowledge, which will play an integral role in driving forward our ambitious growth plans. 

“As we continue to expand our reach and refine our proposition, these appointments reinforce our commitment to investing in the right people to deliver outstanding outcomes for our intermediary partners and their clients.”

Earlier this week, the lender made three appointments to its short-term division.

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

Second charge new business agreements jump 22% in October – FLA

Second charge new business agreements jump 22% in October – FLA

Second Charge Lending

Equifinance closes second securitisation

Equifinance closes second securitisation

December 10, 2025

Second Charge Lending

UTB launches electronic signatures for mortgage deeds and direct debit mandates

UTB launches electronic signatures for mortgage deeds and direct debit mandates

December 8, 2025

Second Charge Lending

CFBUK Network strikes partnership with Loans Warehouse

CFBUK Network strikes partnership with Loans Warehouse

December 4, 2025
View All
Tags:
Marie Grundy
second charge
West One Loans
west one mortgage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/