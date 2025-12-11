West One Loans grows mortgage division with three hires

West One Loans has made three appointments to its mortgage division to build up the department.

The lender’s mortgage division offers products for residential, second charge and buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers.

Aaron Farrell has been appointed regional account manager for the North East and will be responsible for overseeing broker relationships across residential and BTL mortgages.

West One Loans said his appointment would grow its presence in the region.

He was previously a key account manager at LiveMore Mortgages, where he was responsible for developing relationships with key intermediaries and driving business growth. Farrell has more than 15 years of experience, including seven years as a business development manager (BDM) at Principality Building Society, covering the North of England.

Kevin Brodigan has been made proposition and delivery manager, while Lloyd Turner has been appointed as sourcing and distribution manager.

Both are newly created roles designed to support the growth of the mortgage division and deliver a focus on propositional change.

Brodigan has worked in the mortgage and financial services sector for over 25 years, including senior roles at Aldermore and The Co-operative Bank, covering customer outcomes through market insight and leadership.

Turner brings 15 years of experience to the role, including 10 years operating in specialist mortgages. He was most recently internal sales manager at United Trust Bank (UTB), and has also worked at Pepper Money, The Loans Engine and Nationwide Building Society.

West One Loans said his experience across mortgage sales, underwriting and management would support the lender’s focus on enhancing distribution.

All three hires have decades of experience in the mortgage and financial services sectors, which West One Loans said would support its growth.

Marie Grundy, managing director of mortgages at West One Loans, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kevin, Aaron, and Lloyd to the business at such an exciting time for our mortgage division. Each brings exceptional experience and deep market knowledge, which will play an integral role in driving forward our ambitious growth plans.

“As we continue to expand our reach and refine our proposition, these appointments reinforce our commitment to investing in the right people to deliver outstanding outcomes for our intermediary partners and their clients.”

Earlier this week, the lender made three appointments to its short-term division.