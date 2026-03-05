UTB’s second charge rates see cuts of up to 55bps

The reductions will be up to 55 basis points (bps) and rates will begin from 5.39%.
In UTB’s Super Prime range, its two-year fix will begin from 5.89%, while the three-year fix will start from 5.79%. The five-year fixed rate will start from 5.39% and the equivalent with no early repayment charges (ERCs) will begin from 6.35%.
In its Prime Plus range, the two-year fix will start from 6.49% and the three-year fix from 6.39%. Its five-year fix in this range will begin from 5.74% and the five-year fixed rate with no ERCs will start from 6.4%.
Andrew Ferguson (pictured), UTB’s commercial director for mortgages, BTL and bridging, said: “These rate reductions, combined with product and criteria enhancements introduced earlier this year, give brokers and their customers even greater choice, flexibility and value for money when looking for a loan [that] offers both speed and versatility.”