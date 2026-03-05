Create Account
Second Charge Lending

UTB’s second charge rates see cuts of up to 55bps

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
March 5, 2026
Updated:
March 5, 2026
United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages has lowered rates on selected products in its second charge range.

The reductions will be up to 55 basis points (bps) and rates will begin from 5.39%.

In UTB’s Super Prime range, its two-year fix will begin from 5.89%, while the three-year fix will start from 5.79%. The five-year fixed rate will start from 5.39% and the equivalent with no early repayment charges (ERCs) will begin from 6.35%.

In its Prime Plus range, the two-year fix will start from 6.49% and the three-year fix from 6.39%. Its five-year fix in this range will begin from 5.74% and the five-year fixed rate with no ERCs will start from 6.4%.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), UTB’s commercial director for mortgages, BTL and bridging, said: “These rate reductions, combined with product and criteria enhancements introduced earlier this year, give brokers and their customers even greater choice, flexibility and value for money when looking for a loan [that] offers both speed and versatility.”

Tags:
rates
second charge
United Trust Bank
UTB

