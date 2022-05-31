Just Mortgages raises £20,000 for ‘Magic Moments’ children charity

Just Mortgages announced at its recent annual conference that £20,000 was raised by staff for their chosen charity, the Magic Moments Children’s Charity.

The charity was set up in 1998 by Alick Smith, who at the time was the chairman of Spicerhaart, the property group which Just Mortgages is a part of.

The charity supports 13 children’s hospices across the country which are near to the estate agency’s branch network. This allows staff to visit the sites and see the results of fundraising efforts.

The charity was formerly known as the Fantasy Charity Fund and has raised over £1m since its foundation. It pays for children from the hospices to go on trips to Disneyland Paris with their families and any additional funds are used to provide equipment.

The contribution from Just Mortgages will go towards the charity’s annual fundraising target of £75,000.

John Phillips (pictured), national operations manager at Just Mortgages, said: “This is a wonderful charity and one that is close to our hearts at Just Mortgages and the wider Spicerhaart family.

“Even in the midst of great pressure on individual finances, staff have once again shown an amazing commitment and dedication to fundraising and their individual generosity and generosity of spirit will make such a difference to the children supported by Magic Moments.

He added: “It was a tremendous honour to be able to announce at our annual conference that we are going to be able to present a cheque of £20,000 to the charity. I am hugely proud of all our staff and also humbled by the wonderful work done by the team at Magic Moments.”