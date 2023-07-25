You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Commercial Finance

Together donates £1m to charity over 2023

by:
  25/07/2023
Together donates £1m to charity over 2023
Specialist lender Together has donated more than £1m to charity over the 2023 financial year.

This includes money given to local charities to support projects including the development of affordable housing for young people facing homelessness and the provision of materials to a local college to support people studying construction. 

Over the year, the lender has donated £250,000 to the Centrepoint charity in Manchester which went towards its Independent Living Programme which aims to bring young people out of homelessness by providing them with homes. 

It also donated £100,000 to Forever Manchester and set up a ‘Together Energy Fund’ to help local community centres to manage rising energy costs. 

The lender also helped charities St Ann’s Hospice and The Joshua Tree, alongside spending more than 2,700 hours volunteering. 

Kevin Fisher, group people director at Together said: “Supporting local charities is at the very heart of Together’s ethos. 

“Our commitment for 2023 was to deploy in excess of £1m in to the community through our Let’s Make it Count Programme and for 25 per cent of colleague volunteering days to be used, and we’re incredibly proud to have met those targets. 

“Through our colleagues’ incredible fundraising efforts and donations Together is continuing to help support local people who are just getting started in life, who need a bit of a helping hand, or who are going through incredibly difficult times; something which is very rewarding.” 

