The Cambridge awards three-year grant to domestic abuse survivors charity

The Cambridge has awarded a three-year grand to The Angel Foundation UK, a domestic abuse survivors charity.

The Cambridge’s three-year grant is £50,000 per year and aims to “help make a long-last[ing] difference in the community”.

The multi-year grant is the first of its kind made by the mutual and is part of its 175th anniversary celebrations, during which it has pledged to “donate more money than ever before to help good causes and support people in the community”.

The grant offers The Angels a platform to grow its services over the next three years and builds on their partnership.

The Angels secured a one-off grant by the Cambridge Building Society Community Fund before it became one of its community partners in 2024.

The donor-directed award will allow The Angels to find new premises, grow its services and add to its staff and pool of volunteers to reach more people in need.

Peter Burrows, chief executive of The Cambridge, said: “We continually look for new ways to make the difference and so – to celebrate our 175th anniversary – we have made our first multi-year grant that we hope will be transformational for The Angels and the vital help they provide to survivors of domestic abuse.

“I am delighted to continue our partnership with The Angels and to see their continued impact in our community grow with our support. We know how hard it is for charities to find financial support and that’s why we have pledged to donate more money than ever before to good causes to mark our 175th anniversary.”

Caroline Deeprose, founder and CEO of The Angels Foundation UK, said: “We are thrilled to begin a new partnership with The Cambridge Building Society. Their generous award will help us grow, build capacity and support more survivors of domestic abuse throughout Cambridgeshire to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

“By meeting both practical and emotional needs, we provide a vital lifeline at a critical point, ensuring no one has to choose between safety and basic essentials. With shared values and a strong commitment to supporting vulnerable people, this partnership will strengthen our trauma-informed support and counselling services.

“Together, we’re helping survivors regain independence, build resilience, and break the cycle of abuse for future generations.”