Staying focused in a summer full of distractions – Phillips

Brokers regularly have to navigate a variety of potential distractions.

With England through to the quarter finals of Euro 2024, the general election in full swing and the Paris Olympics still to come, this summer alone has the potential to captivate and unsettle the public in equal measure, with consequences for brokers.

If brokers allow it, these could also become excuses for a quiet couple of months. Add in a Bank of England that is slow to act on base rate and we’re already hearing it across the sector. In reality, what separates your average broker from the very successful is the ability to keep the foot on the gas, stay visible and keep writing business. If a broker allows it to be a distraction or to slow down business, they shouldn’t be surprised when it does.

In the spirit of the football, brokers have to decide whether they want to be left back – in the locker room – or that star striker that is maximising their minutes and taking advantage of every chance that comes their way.

The public hasn’t parked the bus

After all, it’s been encouraging to see signs of activity in the market. What could have been a flat start to June – with impending football and an election announcement – actually turned out to be very positive across our financial services division.

In addition, we are still seeing reassuring levels of buyer registrations across our estate agency branches, as well as demand for valuations and appointments.

Even with the uncertainty of a potential change in the government and the prospect of a cut to base rate, there are still plenty of people out there that want answers and want to get their plans back on track. Not only do they want to know their options, they want to know if the numbers still work.

Navigating the market has arguably never been harder and it’s up to brokers to remain visible and proactive in their marketing and community engagement to be there for clients.

Tracking back could be key for brokers

In addition to being a playmaker and creating chances, we mustn’t forget to maximise every opportunity too. While it may sound obvious, brokers can often neglect to circle back and ensure existing clients are still satisfied and the advice received still meet their needs. Also, is there an opportunity to revisit protection?

All too often, protection can be the poor relation to mortgage advice – particularly in busy brokerages where it can feel like an afterthought.

We recently introduced the VouchedFor Elevation system which enables brokers to receive and act upon comprehensive customer feedback. This is not just important for maximising every transaction and boosting revenue, but for reducing risk, increasing coverage and ensuring clients achieve the best possible outcome and service.

Brokers should get out on the training ground

If things do slow down – despite the best efforts of the broker – it could also be a great opportunity for brokers to increase their knowledge or expand their skill set.

For some, this may mean nurturing relationships with agents or introducers, while for others it may mean enrolling on new training or identifying new markets.

Keeping momentum

We can all think about the potential for clients to be distracted – especially in a busy summer. But we mustn’t forget that brokers are open to distraction too. It’s all too easy to get caught up in the excitement of Euro 2024 or to join in the speculation of an election outcome and miss a potential opportunity.

While some clients may still delay their decision making, brokers have to remain proactive and ensure their business doesn’t slow down. Allowing these events and potential distractions to sidetrack the business will not only lead to missed opportunities, but could easily derail any momentum for the second half of the year.