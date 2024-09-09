IMLA DEI Group: Fostering DE&I through employee resource groups – Forde and Tehrani

This article is an extract from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association’s (IMLA’s) equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) group meeting in July 2024.

The sessions were created to offer an open and engaging space to discuss aspects of diversity and inclusion (D&I).

To watch the video of the whole session and download the accompanying slides, visit: Lunch and Learn – Working In Mortgages

Tehrani opened the discussion, saying: “Employee resource groups can play a very important role in promoting diversity and inclusion in firms of any size. An ERG is an employee-led network group that supports the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] initiative from the bottom up. Such groups have a rather different function to DEI councils, committees or working groups, which tend to be centrally run and chaired by a DEI manager. ERGs are formed and managed by whoever is interested in joining a particular group. These groups can add great value to an organisation by facilitating the sharing of ideas, initiating events and raising awareness of particular aspects of DEI. They can also encourage new people to join and stay with a business.”

Kajal Pindoria, DE&I manager and Asian Professionals ERG member at Barclays Bank, said: “At Barclays, we have a wide variety of more than 12 ERGs catering for various needs and interests, such as our recently launched Latin and Hispanic group [and] our multicultural and faith groups. They are all employee-led. We have a number of co-chairs who lead the groups and a group of volunteers who support and run them. Throughout the month, we get together to discuss how we can raise awareness of various topics via cultural events or targeted conversations. We also have peer support groups [that] focus on areas such as neurodiversity and fertility, where our colleagues can go for support and comfort.

“We welcome all backgrounds and ethnicities from across the business – our colleagues in our head office, but also across our nationwide branch network and contact centres. The aim is to keep talent in the organisation, facilitate coaching and mentoring, offer support and break down the obstacles to development via collaboration across the ERGs

“The ERGs give people the opportunity to learn from each other and make the uncomfortable more comfortable. In a big organisation, we don’t always get the chance to have these types of conversations anywhere else, and in a hybrid work environment, it can be even harder to have valuable social interactions and discuss our challenges with like-minded people.

“Throughout my time in the bank, I have tapped in and out of three of our groups when I have needed to. I see them as safe spaces. In our Asian Professionals ERG, when I see someone who looks like me, it gives me confidence. If they are in a senior position, it galvanises my ambition to progress. The ERG also allows me to break through a lot of my cultural reservations. I was brought up in an environment where, as a woman, I was not allowed a voice. Working in DEI and taking part in Barclays ERGs has given me a cheeky confidence. I want to talk about my journey and what an ERG has helped me do. In the past I would have waited for permission to speak. Not any more.

“From a business perspective, ERGs can amplify and elaborate the diversity of thought each individual can bring to an organisation, promote cultural awareness and attract and retain talent in the organisation. I see ERGs as a type of employee benefit.”

Cameron Rodwell, head of sales operations and LGBTQ+ staff network co-chair at Pepper Money, added: “Setting up an ERG in a smaller company is slightly different to a huge corporation. You have to gauge the level of interest in a particular area first, to ensure there are enough like-minded people wanting to get involved. Fortunately, when it came to forming PML+, Pepper Money’s first ERG, dedicated to LGBTQ+, the interest was there.

“The launch pad for this ERG was a Pride event we held last year, which generated amazing engagement. Many people got involved with that event and it became apparent that they wanted more where that came from.

“Setting up an ERG takes one or two people with passion – and it also takes organisation. I would advise anyone setting up such a group to always start with endorsement from your executive committee and DEI committee. Having those structures in place that you can leverage is very beneficial. Start with establishing your aims and objectives, and keep checking back that your activities and events align with them. Do you want to cover peer support, community outreach, consulting with the business from a policy perspective? Every ERG will be different. For example, from an LGBTQ+ perspective, we benefit from a long heritage of campaigning for equal rights in the workplace, so there are lots of external resources we can leverage, such as Stonewall, which provides material directly to people wanting to start networks. Other groups may need to create more of their own resources.

“Once you have identified people who want to be involved, get them engaged. Then it makes sense to be very democratic – as a small organisation, we can keep things quite informal and avoid too much hierarchy and bureaucracy. Momentum is important, so create a name and a logo, get comms out to the business and plan 12 months ahead. As the first ERG in a small business, it is all too easy to lose steam, which you really don’t want, so do a lot of planning.

“At Pepper, we have definitely seen the benefits of our ERG already. It genuinely promotes an inclusive workplace. One of the challenges most companies face from a DEI perspective is that it’s top-down [and] committee-led. ERGs help create a DEI ecosystem, bring people in and give them agency. I do a lot of recruiting, and in 2024, the number-one question I get from candidates is about DEI or ESG more broadly. So ERGs are extremely valuable for attracting and retaining talent.”

Forde concluded: “It has been great to see the LBGTQ+ group thrive, and we’re looking forward to launching our second ERG at Pepper, this one focused on neurodiversity. That will include not just those who identify as neurodivergent within Pepper, but colleagues with children who are neurodivergent and also a wider group of allies. Hopefully we’ll see a third ERG before the end of the year. It is clear that these groups play a very important role in really engaging colleagues with DEI, promoting inclusivity and making our businesses more attractive and successful places to work.”