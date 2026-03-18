Five years that will redefine mortgage broking – Flavin

The UK mortgage market is entering one of its most significant turning points in decades.

Not because brokers are disappearing, but because the role is quietly changing in ways many firms have not fully recognised.

Technology is accelerating decisions. Regulation is raising expectations. And lenders are moving faster than ever to hold on to their customers.

For brokers, survival is no longer about speed. It is about relevance – and that shift is happening faster than many firms realise.

The refinance wave that will test broker relationships

The next two years will bring one of the largest refinance cycles the industry has seen. UK Finance forecasts suggest around 1.8 million fixed rate mortgage deals will end in 2026, following similarly elevated volumes in surrounding years.

Each of those customers will face a refinancing decision. Increasingly, lenders will be the first to contact them.

Borrowers are now receiving product transfer offers before they even think about speaking to their broker. Many are also researching options online using affordability tools and comparison platforms that didn’t exist when they last remortgaged.

The shift is already visible in behaviour.

A Midlands-based adviser recently described losing a long-standing client who had used him for three previous mortgages. The client accepted a lender’s online product transfer within minutes of receiving a notification. There was no dissatisfaction with the adviser. There was simply no pause in the customer journey.

Stories like this are becoming more common.

Brokers are no longer only competing with other advisers. They are competing with timing, convenience and automated prompts. Loyalty alone no longer protects a client bank, and the coming refinance cycle will test that reality.

Affordability is still driving borrower behaviour

Interest rate direction continues to influence activity, but affordability remains stretched. After several reductions since 2024, bank rate sits at 3.75% moving into early 2026, easing payment pressure but not restoring borrowing capacity to previous levels.

Clients are approaching decisions with greater caution. They want reassurance and clarity around risk. Increasingly, borrowers are asking not just about rates, but about stability and future flexibility.

This emotional dimension now plays a larger role in advice conversations than many firms expect.

AI is removing friction – and resetting expectations

Major lenders are investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce processing times, improve fraud detection and streamline customer support. These investments rarely focus on directly recommending mortgage products. Instead, they target operational efficiency and customer experience.

The impact is subtle but significant. As lenders reduce turnaround times, customers quickly adjust their expectations of how fast mortgage decisions should be delivered.

However, automation exposes an important truth: mortgages rarely follow a standard script.

One of my mortgage business owner clients recently secured funding for a self-employed graphic designer with three years of fluctuating income. Automated affordability checks initially declined the case. The broker successfully placed the application by submitting a structured explanation that helped the lender interpret the income pattern.

Technology identified risk. The broker explained reality.

The client later admitted she assumed the decline meant she had no borrowing options and nearly abandoned the purchase altogether.

Cases like this will not disappear as technology improves. They will increasingly form a larger proportion of broker workloads.

The advice boundary is becoming the industry’s biggest regulatory risk

Digital personalisation is pushing firms closer to the line between information and recommendation. AI increases that risk by tailoring messaging, product ordering and prompts around customer behaviour.

Wording now carries regulatory consequences.

When systems say, “This is the best mortgage for you,” they imply a personal recommendation. Phrases such as “Most customers like you choose this product” or “We recommend fixing for five years” risk crossing into advised territory without completing an advised process.

Safer language informs without directing. Statements such as “These products meet the criteria you selected” or “You may wish to consider whether fixed or variable rates suit your priorities” support decision-making without steering outcomes.

Consumer Duty reinforces this responsibility. Firms must demonstrate that customers understand their choices and achieve suitable outcomes. The regulator’s growing focus on digital journeys suggests scrutiny will increase.

Many advisers understand this risk instinctively. Fewer have built consistent safeguards into their processes.

Automation is removing routine work – and raising the value of real advice

Technology is already handling document verification, affordability filtering and product comparisons faster than human advisers. That shift removes administrative workload but increases the importance of professional judgement.

Clients still need advisers who can structure complex applications, negotiate with lenders and explain risk in ways that build confidence. They also need brokers who remain engaged beyond completion.

Retention is becoming one of the industry’s most overlooked growth opportunities.

Advisers who operate structured client review programmes consistently report stronger retention and referral levels. Firms that rely on customers returning at remortgage often discover those clients have already accepted digital product transfers before contact is made.

Complexity is concentrating – and creating opportunity

As automated journeys absorb straightforward cases, brokers are increasingly working with borrowers whose circumstances fall outside standard affordability models.

Self-employed clients with variable income remain challenging for automated systems to assess accurately. Buyers with a limited credit history often require contextual explanation. Non-standard properties and later life lending introduce risk layers that require interpretation rather than calculation.

These cases are unlikely to decrease as technology develops. They are becoming more concentrated within broker channels.

The industry is undergoing a quiet transformation

Mortgage broking has adapted repeatedly through regulation, technological development and economic cycles. This transformation feels different because it removes tasks gradually rather than through sudden disruption.

That gradual shift makes it easier to overlook – and more dangerous to underestimate.

Firms that continue competing primarily on price and speed risk becoming interchangeable. Firms that redefine their role around interpretation, reassurance and long-term client protection are likely to strengthen their market position.

The refinance cycle, Consumer Duty expectations and digital competition are accelerating that divide.

The next five years will reward brokers who redefine their role

Over the next five years, the market will push out brokers who look interchangeable – not because they lack ability, but because the role itself has evolved.

The firms that succeed won’t compete with technology. They will lead where technology reaches its limits – and where clients still need human judgement.