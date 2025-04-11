Why the right partnerships are key for advisers – Bawa

There’s something about spring that brings with it a natural urge to take stock. It’s a time of the year when many of us reset, refocus and question whether we’re heading in the right direction.

That’s not just about our personal habits, but our professional ones too, which is why I know there will be advisers out there who are currently reflecting on where they are headed.

This leads to the question: Are you getting the support you need to grow and to build the business you actually want to be? In addition, are you working with firms that will help or hinder your ability to deliver a top-class service for clients?

After all, the strength and suitability of the partnerships you build around you can have a profound impact on the future success of your business.

Why partnerships matter more than ever

Financial services is built on relationships. Advisers will have lenders and providers who they are more likely to approach with a case because of the people they know and a shared history of working closely to support clients.

What’s more, working with the right partners – those who share your values and ambitions – can unlock opportunities that simply wouldn’t be possible in isolation. This is particularly true for advisers looking to diversify their offering in response to shifting client needs.

Partnerships have been a big theme of our year so far at Rosemount, with a host of new lenders added to our panel, spanning areas such as specialist buy to let (BTL), bridging, development finance, and later life lending. We want our advisers to have access to the broadest range of products possible, so that there is always an answer for their clients, no matter how complex or specialist the circumstances may be.

Clients expect more than ever from their advisers, and the ability to offer holistic solutions is a key differentiator. But diversification only works when it’s underpinned by quality partnerships – with lenders who understand niche markets, and with a network that supports your ambitions rather than restricts them.

Are you with the right network?

That’s where choosing the right network becomes such a crucial decision.

Some networks are large names, with big reputations, but that can come at a cost. Advisers can find themselves feeling like just another cog in the wheel, reduced to a number on a spreadsheet. Personal support can be hard to come by.

Others, like Rosemount, take a different path. We’ve welcomed a host of new advisers over the last year and a common reason given by them is the ‘family feel’ we have cultivated. It’s about putting people first, ensuring that they receive support based on their needs as individuals, rather than some ‘off the peg’ solution.

Of course, not every adviser needs to make a change – but every adviser should, at the very least, ask the question. Are you getting the support, the technology, the compliance guidance, and the lender access you need to grow your business your way?

What am I looking for?

Advice firms will all have their own priorities when it comes to evaluating networks.

Some will be most focused on having fast access to the compliance function when issues arise, while others will put a premium on the training on offer. There will also be questions about the use of technology, how broad the provider panels are, and simply how they feel treated by the network itself.

All of these are important aspects to include in any due diligence before looking to switch networks, but a further area that’s often overlooked is how the new network can make the transition easier. For example, by supporting cash flow during those initial stages where things can be a little tighter.

That due diligence is vital before you think about making a change.

The power of the right people

Your clients trust you because you understand them, advocate for them, and help them navigate complex financial decisions. You deserve the same level of partnership from the firms you work with.

As we head into a new season, maybe it’s time to dust off more than just the shelves. Take a look around. Consider your current set-up. And if something feels out of sync, have the conversation. The right partnership doesn’t just support your business, it elevates it.