The need for human connection with financial advice – Page

In the last few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has moved from the margins of financial services into the mainstream, influencing everything from how people research products to how they manage their day-to-day money.

Consumers are increasingly using AI tools to compare product options, interpret complex information and make decisions about their financial security.

But despite this progress, the latest AMI Protection Viewpoint report findings highlight something the industry cannot afford to overlook: that technology has limits, and that human connection still sits at the heart of good protection advice.

Where AI helps and where it falls short

We’re now seeing a generation of consumers who are completely comfortable using digital tools and AI in their day-to-day lives, and that behaviour is starting to shape how people research protection insurance products. The AMI Viewpoint report shows that 35% of consumers trust the technology to answer protection questions and 35% trust it to make recommendations, with confidence rising among under-35s – 54% trust AI to answer questions and 57% to make recommendations at the early stages of the journey.

Advisers themselves also see the value, with many highlighting the positives of AI to reduce admin, speed up eligibility checks and support ongoing client communication. These are parts of the journey where efficiency really matters, and technology can genuinely lighten the load.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

But the report is equally clear about where the technology reaches its limits. Both consumers and advisers hesitate when it comes to anything that influences the final decision. Only 27% of consumers trust AI to make that final call, and 30% of advisers feel negatively about AI when it comes to product recommendations. This technology can support the research phase, but when the decision becomes personal, people still want human input and reassurance.

The enduring value of human connection

It’s clear that most consumers still want that human element when purchasing protection insurance products. The AMI Viewpoint report shows that 71% of people say human connection is important when buying protection, reflecting how personal these decisions are. When income, health or family security are on the line, people want reassurance and clarity, not just information.

That need for human interaction becomes even clearer when you look at consumer understanding of the products. Only 35% of consumers can correctly identify income protection insurance, which shows just how easy it is for them to feel unsure or overwhelmed even after doing their own research.

Yes, you can get information from an AI chatbot, but it can’t put that information into the context of someone’s real life. It can’t explain how a product and its benefits can be tailored to meet the specific needs of a client or their family, or talk through a quote in a way that makes sense.

The strengths only advisers can bring

Advisers bring the knowledge, reassurance and understanding that technology can’t, and with nearly one in five consumers dropping out of the buying process, there’s more to do to help potential clients stay engaged.

Clients can drop out of the advice journey for a number of reasons; products can feel complex, they worry about the cost, or they may not fully understand the value of what they are looking to buy. Advisers can change that by keeping the conversation simple, showing how cover fits into someone’s real-life needs, and being upfront about affordability in a way that feels supportive rather than daunting.

If clients feel understood and supported from the start, they’re far more likely to stay engaged and make a decision they’re comfortable with. That’s the human side of protection advice, and it’s the part AI can’t replicate. Technology will continue to influence how we work, but it won’t change what clients value most: someone who listens, understands and helps them make decisions with confidence.