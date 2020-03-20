You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2020

  • 20/03/2020
It was a rapid moving week for the mortgage market, as the government and Bank of England adjusted to the economic impacts caused by the novel coronavirus.

 

The most read stories this week unsurprisingly related to industry updates as a result of these changes, including the three-month mortgage holiday announced by the chancellor which was then extended to buy to let and Help to Buy borrowers.

Outside of government-led changes were those made by banks, such as allowing customers impacted by Covid-19 to miss mortgage payments without risking damage to their credit history.

 

How the residential and buy-to-let mortgage payment holidays will work

 

Lloyds and NatWest lay out missed mortgage payment plans due to coronavirus

 

Nationwide confirms mortgage holidays will not damage borrower credit history

 

Bank of England cancels stress tests

 

Mortgage payment holiday extended to buy-to-let and Help to Buy

 

Homeowners given three-month Covid-19 mortgage holiday, chancellor announces

 

Mortgage lenders halt residential and buy-to-let repossessions – how it will work

 

Barclays’ mortgage rescue package includes interest-only switch option

 

Bank of England could lower rates and restart QE to shield against coronavirus hit

 

Brokers warned to change business models as five-year fixes return

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

