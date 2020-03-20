Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2020

It was a rapid moving week for the mortgage market, as the government and Bank of England adjusted to the economic impacts caused by the novel coronavirus.

The most read stories this week unsurprisingly related to industry updates as a result of these changes, including the three-month mortgage holiday announced by the chancellor which was then extended to buy to let and Help to Buy borrowers.

Outside of government-led changes were those made by banks, such as allowing customers impacted by Covid-19 to miss mortgage payments without risking damage to their credit history.