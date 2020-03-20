Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2020

The most read stories this week unsurprisingly related to industry updates as a result of these changes, including the three-month mortgage holiday announced by the chancellor which was then extended to buy to let and Help to Buy borrowers.
Outside of government-led changes were those made by banks, such as allowing customers impacted by Covid-19 to miss mortgage payments without risking damage to their credit history.
How the residential and buy-to-let mortgage payment holidays will work
Lloyds and NatWest lay out missed mortgage payment plans due to coronavirus
Nationwide confirms mortgage holidays will not damage borrower credit history
Mortgage payment holiday extended to buy-to-let and Help to Buy
Homeowners given three-month Covid-19 mortgage holiday, chancellor announces
Mortgage lenders halt residential and buy-to-let repossessions – how it will work
Barclays’ mortgage rescue package includes interest-only switch option
Bank of England could lower rates and restart QE to shield against coronavirus hit
Brokers warned to change business models as five-year fixes return