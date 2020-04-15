You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Treasury and Bank of England discussing financial support for non-bank lenders

by:
  • 15/04/2020
  • 0
Treasury and Bank of England discussing financial support for non-bank lenders
HM Treasury and the Bank of England (BoE) are in discussions with trade bodies about designing a scheme for non-bank lenders to support their funding models that “are not working now”.

 

Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee of MPs, UK Finance CEO Stephen Jones explained that non-bank lenders financed through bank lines and then into securitisation structures were suffering.

“Those funding structures are not working at the moment because the underlying markets are not working,” Jones said.

“And we are in very detailed discussions with Treasury and the Bank of England to try and design a scheme that will enable those incredibly important credit transmission mechanisms, often to underserved segments of the consumer and SME markets, to be able to be continue to operate.

“Because we need it to be able to operate coming out of this crisis.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t say it’s a bank not lending to non-bank I don’t recognise that construction of it, but I do recognise that for non-bank specialist finance providers who rely on wholesale funding, their funding models are not working at the moment.”

 

Capital markets ‘effectively closed’

The plight of non-bank lenders has become severe since the coronavirus crisis began with several lenders forced to stop accepting new applications and halt those already in its pipeline.

Last week trade body the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) warned that the capital markets which provide funding for these non-bank lenders were “effectively closed”.

It called for government support to help these lenders, echoing previous calls from others including Landbay co-founder and CEO John Goodall.

FLA director general Stephen Haddrill, who was also giving evidence to the select committee, repeated that non-banks were having trouble accessing capital markets.

“The term funding scheme from Bank of England for SMEs flows into banks, it doesn’t flow into the non-bank sector so I think we need something similar for the non-bank sector,” he said.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Furlough rule tweak will see 200,000 more workers eligible for financial support

The government has extended the cut-off date for employees to be eligible for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which could...

Close