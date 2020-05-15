You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 15/05/20

  • 15/05/2020
The news this week was dominated by the reopening of the property market from lockdown, and the return of physical valuations announced by a number of lenders.

 

There were also rumours that mortgage payment holidays could last around a year to help people deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

And concerns about self-employed borrowers after the current crisis was another of the biggest stories this week.

 

Property market ‘back in business’ as govt issues valuation guidance

 

FCA considers 12-month mortgage payment holiday – reports

 

Self-employed people must not be locked out of future mortgage borrowing – Hunt

 

Valuation backlog could take up to two months to clear

 

Nationwide’s virtual assistant handles coronavirus mortgage queries

 

Santander ups LTVs on residential and Help to Buy mortgages

 

Update: Nationwide and Skipton latest to confirm return to physical valuations

 

Brokers relieved physical surveys resume but fear impact of down valuations

 

Accord restarts physical valuations and increases LTVs to 85 per cent

 

Allowing negative interest rates ‘quite possible’, BoE deputy governor says

 

