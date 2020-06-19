You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/06/2020

by:
  • 19/06/2020
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/06/2020
In what has felt like a topsy-turvy week in the UK mortgage market, much of the focus has been on high loan to value (LTV) lending again.

 

Accord, Saffron Building Society and Monmouthshire Building Society all re-entered with their own, in some cases limited edition, offerings.

Meanwhile Nationwide Building Society reduced its in-branch lending to meet its broker proposition at 85 per cent LTV.

The fallout from the coronavirus crisis continued with the next round of mortgage payment holidays commencing, while big lenders making rate cuts also drew attention.

 

Barclays and NatWest cut mortgage rates

 

More than nine million workers furloughed

 

Nationwide cuts high LTV lending to protect borrowers from risk of negative equity

 

Housing market fundamentally sound but stamp duty boost needed – Lewis

 

Lloyds calls borrowers at end of mortgage holidays to discuss next steps

 

Two estate agent directors banned for price fixing roles

 

Accord offers 90 per cent LTV deals to first-time buyers

 

Monmouthshire BS launches 90 per cent LTV mortgages

 

Five-year house price growth revised down to five per cent – Savills

 

Saffron BS launches 95 per cent LTV broker exclusive

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
stop watch
Saffron BS withdrawing 95 per cent LTV deals this evening

Saffron Building Society is withdrawing its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) broker exclusive deals at 5pm this evening.

Close