Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/06/2020

In what has felt like a topsy-turvy week in the UK mortgage market, much of the focus has been on high loan to value (LTV) lending again.

Accord, Saffron Building Society and Monmouthshire Building Society all re-entered with their own, in some cases limited edition, offerings.

Meanwhile Nationwide Building Society reduced its in-branch lending to meet its broker proposition at 85 per cent LTV.

The fallout from the coronavirus crisis continued with the next round of mortgage payment holidays commencing, while big lenders making rate cuts also drew attention.