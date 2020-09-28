You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest ups max LTV and launches first-time landlord deals

by:
  • 28/09/2020
  • 0
LendInvest ups max LTV and launches first-time landlord deals
LendInvest is now offering 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) products on standard properties with a maximum loan size of £500,000 as part of a wider product update.

 

The lender has also introduced products for first-time landlords and student let houses in multiple occupation (HMO) with up to six bedrooms.

Maximum loan sizes for standard properties have been increased to £1.5m with maximum loan size for multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) cases increasing to £3m with LTVs up to 75 per cent.

Buy-to-let borrowers will receive a £500 cashback contribution towards legal fees when they take out a five-year fixed mortgage for standard property types on products up to 75% LTV.

And there is also the option of £200 cashback on all applications where Open Banking is used.

LendInvest director for buy-to-let Andy Virgo said: “Landlords are looking to move fast, and stay flexible when considering new projects at this time – in order to do that, they need the right products available to them.

“With these new updates, I am confident we are not only able to deliver competitive funding options, but also the right team and expertise behind them to act as a vital partner for our customers as they seek to expand their portfolios.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hands-on underwriting requires proactive and honest communication from lenders – Adams

There’s an interesting dynamic in the market at the moment – and it’s frustrating for brokers.

Close