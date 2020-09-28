LendInvest ups max LTV and launches first-time landlord deals

LendInvest is now offering 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) products on standard properties with a maximum loan size of £500,000 as part of a wider product update.

The lender has also introduced products for first-time landlords and student let houses in multiple occupation (HMO) with up to six bedrooms.

Maximum loan sizes for standard properties have been increased to £1.5m with maximum loan size for multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) cases increasing to £3m with LTVs up to 75 per cent.

Buy-to-let borrowers will receive a £500 cashback contribution towards legal fees when they take out a five-year fixed mortgage for standard property types on products up to 75% LTV.

And there is also the option of £200 cashback on all applications where Open Banking is used.

LendInvest director for buy-to-let Andy Virgo said: “Landlords are looking to move fast, and stay flexible when considering new projects at this time – in order to do that, they need the right products available to them.

“With these new updates, I am confident we are not only able to deliver competitive funding options, but also the right team and expertise behind them to act as a vital partner for our customers as they seek to expand their portfolios.”