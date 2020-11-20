You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 20/11/2020

  • 20/11/2020
News that mortgage lenders want permission to come back to 90 per cent lending at the same time, topped the headlines this week.

 

IMLA revealed to Mortgage Solutions it had sought the regulator’s help over competition rules.

Meanwhile, lenders’ criteria and LTV changes continue to dominate the top spots. Elsewhere, the revised Help to Buy scheme will soon be open for applications and new temporary regulations to protect renters means they can accrue close to 18 months’ arrears without sanctions.

Here’s what made the top ten stories this week.

 

Lenders seek FCA permission to re-enter high LTV mortgages at same time

 

Accord brings back 90 per cent LTV mortgages with permanent range

 

Tenants can accrue 18 months’ arrears with no eviction under temporary rules

 

Revised Help to Buy scheme open to applicants from December

 

Lenders offering smaller loans but first-time buyer affordability improves – MBT

 

Nationwide expands interest-only mortgages to purchase via brokers

 

Halifax and Platform relaunch 85 per cent LTV mortgages

Santander cuts low LTV residential and BTL rates

Cladding and building safety guidance ‘not designed for valuations’ – housing minister

 

New blood needed or high LTV lending might dry up – Bamford

