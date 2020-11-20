Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 20/11/2020

News that mortgage lenders want permission to come back to 90 per cent lending at the same time, topped the headlines this week.

IMLA revealed to Mortgage Solutions it had sought the regulator’s help over competition rules.

Meanwhile, lenders’ criteria and LTV changes continue to dominate the top spots. Elsewhere, the revised Help to Buy scheme will soon be open for applications and new temporary regulations to protect renters means they can accrue close to 18 months’ arrears without sanctions.

