You are here: Home - News -

News

Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part II

by:
  • 09/12/2020
  • 0
Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part II
The Rewind Wednesday feature is returning to bring you all the highlights from The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

 

Mortgage Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next few weeks to watch at your leisure.

The next two presentations being revealed are from HSBC’s Amanda Fenner and The Exeter’s Mark Meads.

 

Creating lasting value and deeper customer relationships in stormy waters

Amanda Fenner, head of south region and large loans, intermediaries, HSBC UK

In the first video, Amanda Fenner examines why being a mortgage and protection broker has never been more challenging.

But she highlights that for customers the importance of having a professional broker to help navigate the market has never been greater and so advisers should be aware they can be forming life-long client relationships now.

 

 

The financial resilience of the self-employed and the role of income protection

Mark Meads, head of strategic relationships, The Exeter

Next up, Mark Meads explores The Exeter’s research of 3,000 self-employed workers.

This highlights a diverse but financially fragile employment sector with many individuals who could benefit from a conversation with an adviser around income protection.

 

The Mortgage & Protection Online Event 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage advisers. Register to access content on the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/venues/mortgage-protection-event-online

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Matt Cottle SMG
Matt Cottle leaves Specialist Mortgage Group

Matt Cottle has stepped down as chief executive of Specialist Mortgage Group (SMG) to spend more time with his family...

Close