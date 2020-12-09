Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part II

The Rewind Wednesday feature is returning to bring you all the highlights from The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

Mortgage Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next few weeks to watch at your leisure.

The next two presentations being revealed are from HSBC’s Amanda Fenner and The Exeter’s Mark Meads.

Creating lasting value and deeper customer relationships in stormy waters

Amanda Fenner, head of south region and large loans, intermediaries, HSBC UK

In the first video, Amanda Fenner examines why being a mortgage and protection broker has never been more challenging.

But she highlights that for customers the importance of having a professional broker to help navigate the market has never been greater and so advisers should be aware they can be forming life-long client relationships now.

The financial resilience of the self-employed and the role of income protection

Mark Meads, head of strategic relationships, The Exeter

Next up, Mark Meads explores The Exeter’s research of 3,000 self-employed workers.

This highlights a diverse but financially fragile employment sector with many individuals who could benefit from a conversation with an adviser around income protection.

