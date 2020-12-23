You are here: Home - News -

Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part IV

  • 23/12/2020
Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020 Part IV
The Rewind Wednesday feature is returning to bring you all the highlights from The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

 

Mortgage Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next few weeks to watch at your leisure.

The final presentation being revealed is the panel debate focusing on the building society sector.

It features: Dick Jenkins, chairman of Buckinghamshire Building Society; Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society; and John Truswell, head of intermediary relationships at Newcastle Building Society.

 

The panel discusses how the UK’s building societies have fared in 2020.

They look at what products and services they have to offer borrowers and, by extension, brokers, and what they are doing to support the adviser community.

The Mortgage & Protection Online Event 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage advisers. Register to access content on the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/venues/mortgage-protection-event-online/

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

