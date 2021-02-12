The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 12/02/21

First-time buyers were a theme in this week’s most read as longer terms disappear while brokers suggest these home hunters are not waiting to see if house prices drop.
A rise in mortgage arrears and banks relaxing interest-only terms were also among the biggest news stories.
Help to Buy extended for all buyers and builders until 31 May
Nationwide cuts rates, Foundation lifts LTVs and TML adds Help to Buy – round-up
First-time buyers hit as longest mortgage terms vanish – Quilter
First-time buyers are not waiting for price drops, they are ready to buy now – Marketwatch
Mortgage arrears jump and possessions set to rise – UK Finance
Banks loosen interest-only mortgage terms but borrowers in the dark
House price stability and central London bargains forecast for 2021 property market