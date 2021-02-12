You are here: Home - News -

The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 12/02/21

  • 12/02/2021
The big news this week has been the extension of the Help to Buy scheme in England until the end of May.

 

First-time buyers were a theme in this week’s most read as longer terms disappear while brokers suggest these home hunters are not waiting to see if house prices drop.

A rise in mortgage arrears and banks relaxing interest-only terms were also among the biggest news stories.

 

Help to Buy extended for all buyers and builders until 31 May

 

Nationwide cuts rates, Foundation lifts LTVs and TML adds Help to Buy – round-up

 

First-time buyers hit as longest mortgage terms vanish – Quilter

 

First-time buyers are not waiting for price drops, they are ready to buy now – Marketwatch

 

Mortgage arrears jump and possessions set to rise – UK Finance

 

Barclays raises LTI multiples for high earners

 

Banks loosen interest-only mortgage terms but borrowers in the dark

 

Third of buyers do not negotiate property prices – Barclays

 

House price stability and central London bargains forecast for 2021 property market

 

TSB launches three-year fixes up to 90 per cent LTV

 

