You are here: Home - News -

News

Third of buyers do not negotiate property prices – Barclays

by:
  • 10/02/2021
  • 0
Third of buyers do not negotiate property prices – Barclays
Some 30 per cent of homeowners lost out on possible savings because they did not negotiate on the price of their current property, research from Barclays has found.

 

The survey of 2,000 homeowners in the UK revealed 22 per cent did not know how to haggle down house prices, while others said feelings of fear and embarrassment held them back. 

Some 17 per cent said they were worried they would lose the property they were purchasing while eight per cent said they found negotiating prices embarrassing. A further eight per cent said it was intimidating or scary. 

Some seven per cent did not negotiate for fear of upsetting the seller. 

Others simply wanted the process to be as seamless as possible, with a tenth of respondents saying they did not negotiate as they just wanted the buying process to be over. 

Younger buyers who are more likely to be embarking on the purchasing process for the first time were more stressed about negotiating compared to those over the age of 65 which the survey found had come at a cost 

Among younger respondents, 35 per cent said they had to spend more of their savings to afford the house they wanted. 

The majority of homeowners said they will consider haggling house prices on their next purchase, with 52 per cent stating they were prepared to do so.  

The average reduction homeowners hoped to make off their next purchase was 18 per cent off the property price, which if successful could save them £40,000 based on the current average house price of £223,700. 

Rob Smith, head of behavioural science at Barclays, said: “Our research has found that a considerable number of Brits lack the skills or confidence needed to negotiate successfully on the price of their home. 

We are more likely to negotiate on a used car than we are on a property, highlighting the unique emotional nature of one of the biggest purchases people make in their lifetime. 

“Understandably the process can feel daunting, particularly if you fear losing out on your dream home, but a successful negotiation can result in extra money to bolster your family finances or invest back into your home, he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: DIFF: ‘We cannot ignore history’ when tackling workplace inequality - Mortgage Solutions. Such a pleasure to host - fas…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nationwide
Nationwide cuts rates, Foundation lifts LTVs and TML adds Help to Buy – round-up

Nationwide Building Society has reduced rates on its mortgages by up to 0.30 per cent, including purchase and homemover products.

Close