You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays raises LTI multiples for high earners

by:
  • 05/02/2021
  • 0
Barclays raises LTI multiples for high earners
Barclays has pushed its loan to income (LTI) multiples back up to 5.5 for high earning borrowers with immediate effect.

 

The lender will offer the enhanced criteria in cases where one applicant has a gross income of £75,000 or where there is joint income of £100,000.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) at this level is 80 per cent and the mortgage has to be on capital repayment.

The LTI Interest-only or part and part mortgages for high earners is capped at 5, for most other applicants there is a cap of 4.49.

It comes as other lenders have loosened criteria around LTI multiples, with Accord last month raising the cap for high earners, while Platform this week launched professional mortgages with higher LTIs.

Critics said the changes are a display of increased lender confidence.

Dean Esnard, director of London-based mortgage broker Magni Finance, said: “It is a hugely positive sign that one of the UK’s largest lenders is reintroducing higher income multiples.

“It brings much-needed choice for buyers who have found it increasingly challenging to secure a mortgage during the pandemic. This move clearly shows there is growing confidence in the market and should give other banks a major confidence boost to follow suit.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

  • RT @VickyHartleyMS: DIFF: ‘We cannot ignore history’ when tackling workplace inequality - Mortgage Solutions. Such a pleasure to host - fas…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Together cuts rates by up to one per cent and increases LTVs

Together has overhauled its specialist residential, buy-to-let and bridging product ranges, including rate cuts and increased loan to values (LTVs).

Close