Barclays raises LTI multiples for high earners

Barclays has pushed its loan to income (LTI) multiples back up to 5.5 for high earning borrowers with immediate effect.

The lender will offer the enhanced criteria in cases where one applicant has a gross income of £75,000 or where there is joint income of £100,000.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) at this level is 80 per cent and the mortgage has to be on capital repayment.

The LTI Interest-only or part and part mortgages for high earners is capped at 5, for most other applicants there is a cap of 4.49.

It comes as other lenders have loosened criteria around LTI multiples, with Accord last month raising the cap for high earners, while Platform this week launched professional mortgages with higher LTIs.

Critics said the changes are a display of increased lender confidence.

Dean Esnard, director of London-based mortgage broker Magni Finance, said: “It is a hugely positive sign that one of the UK’s largest lenders is reintroducing higher income multiples.

“It brings much-needed choice for buyers who have found it increasingly challenging to secure a mortgage during the pandemic. This move clearly shows there is growing confidence in the market and should give other banks a major confidence boost to follow suit.”