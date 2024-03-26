Barclays cuts select mortgage rates; Accord ups BTL PT pricing – round-up

Barclays has made rate reductions to select residential mortgages.

The changes to its mortgage rates include its two-year fix at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee, which will be cut from 4.9% to 4.7%.

The fee-free Great Escape product at the same tier, also fixed for two years, will be lowered from 5.2% to 4.95%.

For existing borrowers making a purchase, Barclays will cut the five-year fixed Premier product at 60% LTV with a £699 fee from 4.28% to 4.16%.

Also for purchase, the standard five-year fix at 60% LTV with a £899 product fee will go down from 4.29% to 4.17%.

Its standard two-year fixed remortgage with a £999 fee at 75% LTV will decrease from 4.9% to 4.7%, while the corresponding Great Escape option with no fee will fall from 5.2% to 4.95%.

These changes will apply from 27 March.

Earlier this month, the bank increased select mortgage rates.

Accord increases mortgage rates

Accord Mortgages has announced rate increases to its buy-to-let (BTL) product transfer deals.

The changes will apply from 28 March, and the existing range will be withdrawn at 8pm on 27 March.

Accord Mortgages will be increasing two- and three-year fixed mortgage rates by 0.05%.