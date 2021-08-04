Half of UK workers hiding mental health problems from colleagues 

Workers are feeling pressurised to hide their mental health problems from their colleagues despite feeling like they’re not coping at work, new research reveals.

Some 51 per cent of people surveyed said they felt under pressure to put on a brave face in front of their co-workers, while a quarter are worried about having to be the best version of themselves when they return to the workplace, after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The government has been urging businesses to ramp up a return to offices over the summer, with chancellor Rishi Sunak telling LinkedIn News this week it was “really beneficial” to be in an office at the start of his career.

However, the survey of 2,000 people on behalf of Lime Insurance, revealed people are struggling.

Some 26 per cent of respondents said they did not think they were coping at work while 34 per cent felt the same way about everyday life.

Four in 10 said they felt less resilient now than they did before the pandemic.

Only 16 per cent of respondents felt their mental health was very well supported at work, despite 81 per cent wanting that help to be in place.

Some 42 per cent said they expected their employer to do more than they were already doing and 40 per cent admitted they would look for a new job if their employer did not improve the mental health support systems available.

Shaun Williams, chief executive and founder of Lime Global, said: “The past 18 months has had a huge impact on people’s lives, including on their mental health and resilience.

“The long-term repercussions of the pandemic are likely to be felt for years to come, and it’s important we act now to be aware of and prioritise both our own mental health and that of those around us.”

Young people are bearing the brunt of these challenges, with 43 per cent of women and 49 per cent of young men aged 16-24 feeling less resilient now than they did before the pandemic.

In addition, 56 per cent of women feel like they have to put on a brave face for their colleagues – compared to 45 per cent of men.