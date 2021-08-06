Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/08/2021

Meanwhile our piece on protection by guest columnist Rodney Sloan of Just Mortgages was just the ticket for brokers whose business has eased off in line with the stamp duty holiday taper.
Buyout potential is riding high for broker bosses with an exit strategy
RIO affordability barriers solved with life cover, says LiveMore
With the stamp duty rush over it’s time to look afresh at clients’ protection priorities – Sloan
FCA asks financial firms to review staff pay in inclusivity bid
Charles Cameron sold to Socium as group plots nationwide expansion under new brand
Halifax brings in sub-one per cent remortgage deals
Cladding policy needs coherent, science-based data before real change happens – Baguley
Falling mortgage interest rates offer remortgaging borrowers bumper savings
JLM AR firm launches campaign to give deaf community access to advice
Government scraps EWS1 forms for buildings under 18 metres