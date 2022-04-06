Sirius bolsters investment team with hire

Specialist debt broker Sirius Property Finance has hired Kelly Rule as senior associate for its investment team.

Rule became a broker in 2019 and has since won awards for Best Individual Newcomer and Rising Star of the Year, as well as making the shortlist for Best Buy to Let Broker.

She previously worked at InterBay Commercial as an underwriter and senior business development manager.

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder at Sirius Property Finance, said: “We are continuing to build an unrivalled team at Sirius and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to attract another industry heavyweight.

“Kelly has made a huge impact in her short time as a broker, winning a number of high-profile awards in the process. Her lender background has put her in a strong position to succeed, but it’s her attitude and client focus that really help her to stand out from the crowd. Kelly’s skillset and expertise will further enhance a core division of our business.”

Rule (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to join the stellar team at Sirius Property Finance and look forward to helping them structure the best solutions for a whole new group of clients.

“I like to see myself as a problem solver for clients, advising them on the finance package they need to get the best results from their property investments – and this approach aligns with the commitment Sirius has to structuring financial solutions.”