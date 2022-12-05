You are here: Home - News -

Specialist lender Blend hires portfolio asset manager

  • 05/12/2022
Specialist development finance lender Blend has appointed Duncan Armstrong as portfolio asset manager.

 

The credit specialist manager joins from Secure Trust Bank and will be based in the firm’s London head office.

He is set to enhance Blend’s credit monitoring mechanisms, oversee the existing loan book, and provide ongoing support to borrowers through the loan lifecycle.

Armstrong will work closely with the lending team headed by managing director David Alcock to help drive performance across the development finance portfolio.

The announcement comes on the heels of the appointment of Claire McGirr as head of portfolio management.

Blend is a specialist lender backed by investors including Cyrus Ardalan, former vice chairman of Barclays as well as Jean-Phillipe Blochet, co-founder of hedge fund Brevan Howard.

Managing director David Alcock said: “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Duncan to Blend and believe he will bring a wealth of experience to our portfolio management team.

“He has an impressive track record working for over 25 years within the development finance market with some of the most prestigious firms in the sector.

“Blend was built to be home for incredibly talented and skilled property and finance professionals. Duncan personifies active portfolio management at its very best.”

Armstrong added: “I am excited to join David and the team at Blend. The chief executive Yann has built a team with world class experienced people, technology infrastructure and flexible funding, but more importantly we have a shared belief that an active portfolio management process is required to be not just a lender, but a solution-focused lender as we at Blend are.

“I am enthusiastic about the opportunities in front of us, including our timing, and cannot wait to get started.”

