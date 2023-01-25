You are here: Home - News -

Brightstar promotes Haley to head of sales support

  • 25/01/2023
Brightstar Financial has promoted Chantelle Haley from team leader to head of sales support.

 

In the new role, she will provide leadership for the case management team, including analysis and oversight of workflow and processes, and training at individual and team level.

Haley will work closely with other managers across the business to support the senior leadership team in the delivery of the key objectives of the business.

And her promotion to the management board has further increased representation of women at senior level, supporting the business ethos of being a diverse and inclusive business with equal access to opportunity and success.

Group director of people development at The Brightstar Group, Clare Jupp, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see Chantelle achieve this much deserved promotion.

“Alongside other outstanding women in the business, she is a brilliant role model to others.

“Our approach to diversity and inclusion ensures that every individual can achieve great things and is wholeheartedly supported in doing so. I am really looking forward to working with Chantelle in the professional development of her team.”

Haley added: “I feel honoured to have been given this opportunity and feel really excited for the year ahead.

“I am looking forward to working closer with the senior leadership team and head of sales in implementing plans and developing team members to reach their full potential.

“I love working for Brightstar and am eager to get underway with this next stage of my exciting career journey.”

