MFS and Quantum Mortgages widen broker distribution – round-up

The brokerage will distribute the lender’s entire range of mortgage products for buy-to-let borrowers, including single unit properties, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), holiday lets and Airbnb. The lender will lend to individual landlords, limited company borrowers, expats and foreign nationals.

Spencer Gale, director of distribution and marketing at Quantum Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to be working with TBMC, after launching over 30 years ago, they have been focused on the buy-to-let and commercial mortgage markets ever since.

“Having developed unrivalled experience and expertise in this sector, our proposition for the professional landlord will enhance the lenders they currently have on their panel, and I am confident we will add value to TBMC’s intermediary partners and their customers.”

Jane Simpson, managing director of TBMC, added: “It’s fantastic to enhance our lending panel with the addition of Quantum Mortgages. This partnership provides our brokers with access to another great specialist lender and will undoubtedly help them to find the right solutions for their clients.”

MFS joins Finova panel

Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has joined the lender panel of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services.

Its directly authorised brokers will have access to MFS’ range of buy-to-let and bridging products. The lender offers loans of up to £50m on terms of between three and 24 months.

It also considers foreign nationals and borrowers with adverse credit.

Paresh Raja, CEO at MFS, said: “At MFS, we pride ourselves on being able to take on cases that are too complicated for many other lenders. Our experienced underwriters take an innovative approach to navigating the challenges each deal presents, always going the extra mile to ensure the best outcome for the broker and the borrower.

“We’re pleased to be working with Finova Payment and Mortgage Services. It will ensure a greater number of brokers can access our products. It’s a great platform for brokers, and we’re confident that by adding our buy-to-let mortgages and bridging loans to the available products we will better serve those more complicated corners of the market that are too often neglected by other lenders.”

Melanie Spencer, business development director at Finova Connect, added: “Partnering with MFS will help our brokers unlock the additional support they need, whether it be for a particularly tricky case or if their client has a complex borrowing profile. With rising living costs having strained many households’ finances, MFS’s products will help brokers advise customers who are navigating a shift in their affordability.

“Recent volatility has pushed caseloads to the brink, and we have no doubt that our partnership with MFS will offer our broker network this added layer of support when they, and the end borrower, need it the most.”