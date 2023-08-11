Together reduces fixed rates

The lender will lower pricing by 0.1 per cent across its two-year fixed first and second charge mortgages, as well as first and second charge consumer buy-to-let loans.

Rates across its five-year fixes will be cut by 0.4 per cent. This will apply to first charge and first charge consumer buy-to-let deals, while the second charge options will be reduced by 0.25 per cent.

Together will also cut unregulated buy-to-let two and five-year fixed rates by 0.2 per cent.

The lender said it would not be increasing its bridging rates despite market uncertainty, but it has raised its variable rates across first charge, second charge, consumer buy-to-let first and second charge, buy-to-let and commercial products by 0.25 per cent.

Marc Goldberg (pictured), CEO sales and distribution at Together, said: “Together remains committed to achieving the best outcomes for all our customers, and we are pleased to be able to reduce rates on the majority of our fixed products.

“Of particular importance is the decision to keep our rates on bridging finance the same. We are keen to support our customers and partners in any way we can, and by choosing to absorb costs like this we hope it shows that commitment; helping them achieve their outcomes.”

He added: “We all face uncertain times, with the economy in constant flux, and so to be able to reduce our rates on many products is a huge positive. These changes demonstrate our dedication to remaining a leading specialist lender in the market.

“At Together, we always apply our common-sense approach and flexibility to lending, taking into account our customer’s individual circumstances, and providing the right finance to realise their ambitions.”