Lloyd-Hayward appointed MD of Sirius Finance

William Lloyd-Hayward has been made managing director of Sirius Finance, following the departure of co-founder and managing director Nicholas Christofi.

This comes after the firm returned to being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brightstar Financial after Christofi gave up his shareholding.

Lloyd-Hayward will continue to be group COO at the Brightstar Group alongside his role at Sirius.

Bradley Moore, former managing director of Brightstar Financial, will take on the additional position of group deputy CEO while Clare Jupp has been appointed group chief people officer. She was previously group director of people development.

Rob Jupp remains group CEO of Brightstar Group and the four will lead Sirius Finance.

Lloyd-Hayward (pictured) said: “I’m really excited to take this opportunity to lead the continued growth at Sirius alongside my role as group COO. There is enormous potential for a business like Sirius to create bespoke solutions for clients, particularly as the economic landscape becomes more complex.

“I’m looking forward to working collectively with the exec team to realise this potential and growing the business, alongside an ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and operating in the most environmentally sustainable way possible.”

Rob Jupp, group CEO of the Brightstar Group, added: “Will has demonstrated enormous capability as a leader, even at a young age. I have every confidence that he will inspire the dynamic and hugely talented team at Sirius to strive towards even greater success.

“This is the start of an exciting new era for Sirius and we look forward to sharing more news about the ongoing growth of the Brightstar Group in the coming weeks.”