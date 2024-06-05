You are here: Home - News -

News

Livemore ups max loan and widens adverse criteria allowance

by:
  • 05/06/2024
  • 0
Livemore ups max loan and widens adverse criteria allowance
Later life specialist Livemore has upped the maximum loan value across its core range from £1m to £1.25m and widened the amount and types of permissible adverse credit accepted.

The increase to maximum loan size applies to Livemore’s 1, 2 and 3 ranges and its debt consolidation product.

Brokers who need a loan greater than this amount can pursue a referral through the lender’s business development manager (BDM) team.

The changes in adverse credit apply to its Livemore 4 range, with up to four missed payments on unsecured arrears now permissible. This is a rise from three previously.

The value of permissible satisfied county court judgments (CCJs) and defaults has gone up from £1,500 to £2,500.

The lender will also allow a debt management plan (DMP) if it is “satisfactorily maintained” and more than three years prior to application.

Sam Ward, head of proposition strategy and development at Livemore, said: “While the economy and housing market [are] on the up, many older borrowers are still feeling financially challenged. These changes are the first of many, as we continue to support borrowers aged 50-90-plus.”

The lender recently lowered its mortgage and equity release rates by up to 0.58% in some instances.

Livemore has been growing its team, appointing Eduard Akopian as head of finance, promoting Carly Chandler to compliance head and bringing on Sarah Wade as marketing head for intermediaries.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.