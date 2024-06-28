LendInvest removes signature requirement for mortgages

LendInvest has eliminated the need to signed application declarations across its mortgage products, so there is no signature requirement.

The signature requirement criteria change applies to residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging products.

The lender said that the change in the signature requirement means that brokers, underwriters and case managers spend less time chasing signatures and more time supporting customers in securing the right deal for them.

Before the change, deals could not move to underwriters without a signed application declaration from a customer, which could cause delays.

The process can now move directly from application to underwriting, speeding up the timeline.

LendInvest said that the change in signature requirement shows its “commitment to leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction, ensuring a smoother and faster mortgage application process”.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest, said: “This is another small but impactful change we are offering brokers and their customers that makes a big difference over the lifetime of an application, made possible by the technology in our mortgages portal.

“The portal exists to free up our experts to spend more time working directly with brokers to address the needs of their complex customers, and that’s just what we’re doing with this latest improvement.”

LendInvest launched a bridge-to-let process earlier this week to ensure a “seamless transition” from bridging finance to BTL.

The firm has also brought out a streamlined product transfer process earlier this year and added BTL business to its mortgage portal.