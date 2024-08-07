You are here: Home - News -

Hinckley and Rugby hires Jackson as national account manager

by:
  • 07/08/2024
  • 0
Hinckley and Rugby has appointed David Jackson (pictured) as its national account manager, with him joining the company from Gen H.

Jackson started his role at Hinckley and Rugby on 5 August and will be tasked with growing existing broker relationships and establishing new broker connections.

He was most recently a business development manager (BDM) at Gen H for around a year, and before that, he was a BDM at Tab for around a year.

Prior to that, he ran his own broker firm, Lincolnshire Financial Services, for nearly three years. He was previously a BDM at The Mortgage Lender for around three years.

Hinckley and Rugby has also promoted Lisa Paxton to the role of BDM. She has been a telephone BDM for around a year, and prior to that, she was a later life adviser at Legal and General for around a year.

Before that, she spent over 26 years at Nationwide as a mortgage and insurance adviser.

Laura Sneddon, head of mortgage sales and distribution at Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries, said: “As we continue to grow, it’s important that we build capacity and experience within our sales team, so it’s great to announce David’s appointment.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and I know he will be a great addition to an excellent team who will support our drive to become a key mortgage lender in specialist lending. I’d also like to congratulate Lisa on her promotion, very well-deserved.”

Jackson added: “I am delighted to be joining the society at this exciting time; their recent rebrand projects a more modern image and reflects their ambition to be a leading lender in the specialist mortgage market.

“My experience in specialist lending, plus as a broker, will help me add value to our conversations with brokers and national accounts and, finally, I’d just like to say that it’s great to be working with Laura again.”

The firm recently underwent a rebrand, including a change in its logo and colour palette to “project a more modern image”.

Tags



