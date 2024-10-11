user.first_name
News

Hometrack launches Data Services arm

Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
October 11, 2024
Updated:
October 11, 2024
Hometrack has launched a service to provide lenders, mortgage brokers and property professionals with data to strengthen decision-making.

Data Services combines property data from Zoopla, Hometrack’s sister company, with analysis and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology.

The service provides a range of products to suit the needs of different businesses, such as property listings, which includes data such as the number of house price reductions, rental yields and sales agreed, along with property comparables data and market intelligence.

Mortgage Brokers can use the data for valuations to ensure an accurate loan to value (LTV) and product match from the outset.

Users can overlay the product with their internal data, via an application programming interface (API), to support instant analysis and decision-making.

Ross Allan, director of Hometrack Data Services, said: “The launch of Hometrack Data Services marks the next step in Hometrack’s journey to meet our customers’ constantly advancing data needs.

“We’re confident that the suite of solutions available will be a game-changer for any property business looking to drive efficiencies and improve decision-making.”

Earlier this year, Hometrack signed a long-term deal with Leeds Building Society.

