user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/12/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/12/2024
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 13, 2024
Updated:
December 13, 2024
Mortgage rate reductions made by Barclays and TSB were among the most read stories this week.

Investec launching a product at 60% loan to value (LTV) for high-net-worth (HNW) buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers also caught the interest of mortgage brokers, as did Sarah Tucker of The Mortgage Mum being named a “future voice” by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Elsewhere, the introduction of an app to help people get mortgage ready, as well as people moves at Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG), Legal and General (L&G) and Together, caught the attention of readers this week.

 

Barclays and TSB cut mortgage rates – round-up

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Investec launches HNW 60% LTV BTL mortgage

Exclusive: The Mortgage Mum named ‘future voice’ in Downing Street briefing with PM

New app Klink helps borrowers to get ‘mortgage-ready’

Cherrington leaves LBG for newly created DA role at Sesame Bankhall Group

April Mortgages launches interest-only deals with six times LTI

LSL wants to grow, re-establish itself and ‘make noise’ about its work, says Howells

Equity release can almost double retirement savings

L&G hires protection partnerships director as Beardmore retires

Together relaunches Premier with the return of Clay

Related
View All

News

TSB cuts rates and pulls five-year fixes at 95% LTV; NatWest lowers pricing – round-up

TSB cuts rates and pulls five-year fixes at 95% LTV; NatWest lowers pricing – round-up

News

YBS partners with Snugg to help homeowners with energy efficiency

YBS partners with Snugg to help homeowners with energy efficiency

News

Hundreds helped by employability programme backed by Yorkshire BS

Hundreds helped by employability programme backed by Yorkshire BS

News

The lowdown on innovative mortgage options for buyers

The lowdown on innovative mortgage options for buyers

View All
Tags:
Claire Cherrington
Legal and General (L&G)
LSL
most read
Richard Howells
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG)