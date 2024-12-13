Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/12/2024

Investec launching a product at 60% loan to value (LTV) for high-net-worth (HNW) buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers also caught the interest of mortgage brokers, as did Sarah Tucker of The Mortgage Mum being named a “future voice” by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Elsewhere, the introduction of an app to help people get mortgage ready, as well as people moves at Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG), Legal and General (L&G) and Together, caught the attention of readers this week.
Barclays and TSB cut mortgage rates – round-up
How to support young landlords
Sponsored by BM Solutions
Exclusive: The Mortgage Mum named ‘future voice’ in Downing Street briefing with PM
Cherrington leaves LBG for newly created DA role at Sesame Bankhall Group
April Mortgages launches interest-only deals with six times LTI
LSL wants to grow, re-establish itself and ‘make noise’ about its work, says Howells
L&G hires protection partnerships director as Beardmore retires