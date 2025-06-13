user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/06/2025

June 13, 2025
June 13, 2025
Our top stories this week were dominated by the Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club Awards and an assessment of the buy-to-let (BTL) market by Shawbrook's Emma Cox.

Also of interest to our readers this week were fixed rate changes from HSBC and TSB, as well as predictions for the outcomes of the Spending Review, which took place on 11 June.

The positive reception for NatWest’s Family-Backed mortgage in our interview with Nadine Edwards, along with the latest first-time buyer lending figures from the Bank of England, also ranked highly this week.

 

L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2025 – in photos

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Is BTL still worth it? – Cox

AMI Dinner 2025 – the night in pictures

All the winners of the L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2025

HSBC and TSB to change fixed rates – round-up

Five Spending Review predictions and what they could mean for the mortgage market – Carton

NatWest’s Family-Backed mortgage has been ‘received positively’, Edwards says

Lending to first-time buyers at highest since 2007 – BoE

Some 257k mortgage borrowers switch to interest-only or extend term to lower payments – FCA

Standard Life Home Finance to exit market and transfer range to More2life

