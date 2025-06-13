Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/06/2025

Our top stories this week were dominated by the Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club Awards and an assessment of the buy-to-let (BTL) market by Shawbrook's Emma Cox.

Also of interest to our readers this week were fixed rate changes from HSBC and TSB, as well as predictions for the outcomes of the Spending Review, which took place on 11 June.

The positive reception for NatWest’s Family-Backed mortgage in our interview with Nadine Edwards, along with the latest first-time buyer lending figures from the Bank of England, also ranked highly this week.

