Bourne joins Knowledge Bank as criteria and partnerships manager

Knowledge Bank has appointed Julie Bourne as its criteria and partnerships manager with a remit to enhance collaboration between lenders and brokers.

Bourne has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage sector and was most recently at Ecology Building Society as the mutual’s mortgage sales manager. She held this role for over a year.

Prior to this, Bourne worked at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society for nearly three years, and has also previously held positions at Foundation Home Loans and Darlington Building Society.

At Knowledge Bank, Bourne will work with CEO Nicola Firth, sales director Shane Chawatama and his team to evolve and expand the platform’s criteria database, which currently has more than 165,000 data across seven types of lending.

She will be tasked with helping lenders ensure the information is accurate and updated. Bourne will also support brokers with tools and insights to aid their clients.

Further, Bourne will build and develop Knowledge Bank’s relationship with brokers.

Sponsored Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Bourne (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to join Knowledge Bank and looking forward to this new chapter in my career. I remember many years ago seeing a very early demo and immediately recognising its potential to transform our industry.

“Having spent over 20 years in the sector – and filled out my fair share of criteria spreadsheets – I truly understand the value Knowledge Bank delivers to brokers, lenders, and ultimately customers. I’m looking forward to getting started and contributing to the continued innovation here. There are many exciting things to come from us, so watch this space.”

Firth added: “Julie’s appointment brings significant strength to our team. Her industry insight, energy, and expertise will be instrumental as we continue advancing our mission to equip brokers and lenders with exceptional tools and outcomes.

“At Knowledge Bank, our focus on criteria is something we take seriously – it’s what drives our innovation and commitment to the market. Julie’s appointment strengthens that focus even further. With her extensive experience and understanding of the sector, we’re confident this will further solidify our position as the most comprehensive and trusted criteria system available to brokers and lenders.”

Earlier this year, the firm partnered with Together to deliver a searchable platform for its mortgage criteria.