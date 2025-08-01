Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/08/2025

Our exclusive piece about Neil Hoare joining LSL Financial Services was the most read story this week.

Hoare will take on the role of sales director from 1 September, joining from HLPartnership, where he has worked for over a decade.

NatWest entering the buy-to-let (BTL) market through a partnership with Landbay also ranked highly. The bank, which returned to private ownership earlier this year, will operate in the limited company BTL space through the origination and funding partnership.

Also dominating the most read list were rate changes from the likes of Nationwide, TSB and Santander.

A survey on conditional selling was also of interest, with 52% of people reporting that they felt pressured by estate agents to use their in-house broker.