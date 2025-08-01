Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/08/2025

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
August 1, 2025
Updated:
August 1, 2025
Our exclusive piece about Neil Hoare joining LSL Financial Services was the most read story this week.

Hoare will take on the role of sales director from 1 September, joining from HLPartnership, where he has worked for over a decade.

NatWest entering the buy-to-let (BTL) market through a partnership with Landbay also ranked highly. The bank, which returned to private ownership earlier this year, will operate in the limited company BTL space through the origination and funding partnership.

Also dominating the most read list were rate changes from the likes of Nationwide, TSB and Santander.

A survey on conditional selling was also of interest, with 52% of people reporting that they felt pressured by estate agents to use their in-house broker.

Exclusive: HLP’s Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director

NatWest enters BTL market with Landbay partnership

Nationwide drops rates to 3.74%; TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates – round-up

Barclays UK almost doubles gross mortgage lending YoY to £15.4bn in H1

Small rise in approvals as remortgage demand reaches highest in nearly three years – BoE

BM Solutions launches digital limited company proposition

Santander increases selected resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%

More than half of consumers have been pressured to use estate agents’ brokers – survey

Confidence returns but it’s no time for complacency – Pearson

Borrowers can save £255 a month by taking a 40-year mortgage term, Moneyfacts says

Tags:
mortgage brokers
most read
Top 10
Top 10 most read

