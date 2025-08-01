Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/08/2025

Hoare will take on the role of sales director from 1 September, joining from HLPartnership, where he has worked for over a decade.
NatWest entering the buy-to-let (BTL) market through a partnership with Landbay also ranked highly. The bank, which returned to private ownership earlier this year, will operate in the limited company BTL space through the origination and funding partnership.
Also dominating the most read list were rate changes from the likes of Nationwide, TSB and Santander.
Exclusive: HLP’s Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director
Nationwide drops rates to 3.74%; TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates – round-up
Barclays UK almost doubles gross mortgage lending YoY to £15.4bn in H1
Small rise in approvals as remortgage demand reaches highest in nearly three years – BoE
Santander increases selected resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%
More than half of consumers have been pressured to use estate agents’ brokers – survey
Confidence returns but it’s no time for complacency – Pearson
Borrowers can save £255 a month by taking a 40-year mortgage term, Moneyfacts says