Fleet Mortgages publishes Renters’ Rights Bill guide

Fleet Mortgages has launched a Renters’ Rights Bill guide for brokers and clients to help them navigate the upcoming legislation.

The guide, Getting Landlords Renters’ Rights Ready: A Guide for Advisers, has been published in preparation for the bill to receive royal assent in autumn before coming into effect early next year.

The legislation is set to reshape the private rental sector, and the guide includes information about the abolition of assured shorthold tenancies (ASTs), which will see all fixed-term tenancies replaced by rolling, month-to-month agreements. Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions will also be scrapped, meaning landlords can only regain possession of properties on certain grounds, such as selling, moving in themselves or tenant arrears.

There will also be guidance on rent rules, which suggest landlords must give a set price and not accept offers above the asking rent. There will also be limits on rent increases.

Landlords will no longer be able to exclude tenants based on their benefit status or having children, and the Decent Homes Standard will be extended to the private rental sector.

The bill will also see the introduction of a compulsory landlord database and ombudsman scheme requiring landlords to register themselves and their properties, upload compliance documents and join an independent dispute resolution service.

The guide includes practical checklists for landlords and actionable advice for brokers to guide clients on how to prepare for the changes.

The Getting Landlords Renters’ Rights Ready: A Guide for Advisers is available now via the Literature section of the Fleet Mortgages website.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “The Renters’ Rights Bill is set to be the biggest shake-up of the private rented sector in decades, and its impact on landlords – and their advisers – cannot be overstated. From the end of fixed-term tenancies and Section 21 evictions to stricter rent controls and mandatory registration, this legislation will fundamentally change how landlords manage their properties and interact with tenants.

“Advisers have a crucial role to play in helping their landlord clients understand not only what is changing, but what it means for their tenancies, their compliance obligations, and ultimately the performance of their portfolios. Landlords who fail to prepare risk longer voids, higher turnover, and even being unable to legally let their properties.

“This new guide sets out the key measures of the bill in clear, practical terms, alongside actionable checklists advisers can use to ensure their landlord clients are Renters’ Rights ready. This is about equipping advisers with the knowledge and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and provide real value to their landlord clients at a time of significant change.”