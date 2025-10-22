Atom Bank moves offices and unveils plans to expand mortgage teams

Following an office move to Newcastle, Atom Bank has said it plans to add new roles within its residential and commercial mortgage teams.

Atom Bank confirmed it has now fully relocated from Durham to Newcastle’s Pattern Shop, a Grade II listed building historically used for steam locomotive construction.

The new office is a multimillion-pound investment that the bank said aligns with its “rapid growth and future vision”. Its relocation marks a continued investment in the North East region, with the firm having partnered with the County Durham Community Foundation to launch the Atom Futures Fund last year, which aims to help sixth form students from low-income backgrounds or in the care system to apply to Russell Group universities.

The firm announced the addition of two new roles in its mortgage team following its relocation. Its residential team will see the addition of an associate pricing and trade manager, who will support the oversight of pricing strategies, while a delivery lead will be hired to the commercial mortgage team and help to evolve the commercial lending process.

Alongside these two openings, Atom Bank said it has plans to bolster its nearly 600-strong workforce with local talent and is actively recruiting for nearly 30 new roles across the business, ranging from the engineering and data departments to operations and customer support.

Mark Mullen (pictured), Atom Bank’s CEO, said: “Our move to the Pattern Shop isn’t just a change of address; it’s a bold statement about our future and our belief in the North East. We’re investing in a space that celebrates our region’s industrial past while providing a modern, flexible, and inspiring home for our people.”

He added: “This new chapter will help us attract top talent and continue to challenge the status quo, proving that a truly innovative and profitable business can thrive right here in the North East.”