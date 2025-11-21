The Right Mortgage launches shortfall needs analysis calculator to support protection conversations

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has released a shortfall needs analysis calculator to aid adviser firms in protection advice discussions.

The tool enhances advisers’ ability to identify potential financial shortfall in a client’s lifestyle resulting from a loss of income and the possible impact on long-term financial objectives.

This will support adviser-client conversations and show adherence to Consumer Duty, especially in avoiding foreseeable harm, The Right Mortgage & Protection Network said.

Advisers can contact their compliance manager for guidance or email the team at training@therightmortgage.co.uk for additional support.

Keith White, regulatory trainer at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: “The Shortfall Needs Analysis Calculator gives advisers a clearer and faster way to understand a client’s potential financial shortfall, and what element of protection they may require based on a detailed analysis of both committed and discretionary expenditure.

“It removes much of the complexity and time pressure involved in assessing client’s income levels and how this might translate into a potential shortfall and how this might require a specific protection solution, such as income protection.

“This calculator will help advisers move more efficiently toward identifying protection needs and also gives a useful visual aid to help when presenting these potential options to clients. This is a positive step forward in filling the growing ‘protection gap’ and ensuring clients are adequately covered should they lose their job, get sick or their income drops for any reason.”

Amy Wilson, head of insurance at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, added: “2025 has been a good year for The Right Mortgage, and we have seen advisers stand up and take action after Consumer Duty. This is just another way we can help and support advisers going into 2026.”