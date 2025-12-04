Nearly two-thirds of first-time buyers have mortgage terms of 30 years or more

Some 62% of first-time buyers with a mortgage had a repayment term of 30 years or more in 2024/25, a notably higher proportion than five years ago, government figures showed.

Data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in its English Housing Survey found that this was up from the 47% share of first-time buyers who had repayment terms of more than 30 years in 2019-20.

In 2024-25, 29% of new homeowners had a repayment period of 20-29 years, while 9% had terms of 1-19 years.

The data showed that 59% of first-time buyers paid a deposit of less than 20% of the purchase price of their home, and within this, 16% paid a deposit between 1% and 9% and 43% put down between 10% and 19%. Just 8% of first-time buyers bought their home outright in 2024-25.

The majority – 86% – bought their first home using savings, while 31% said they were helped by family or friends. Some 6% of new homeowners used an inheritance for their deposit.

On average, first-time buyers had a deposit of £78,131 in 2024-25, and the MHCLG said it was therefore not surprising that most – 64% – were in the top two income quintiles.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

Average first-time buyer mortgage repayments rise

The data showed that mortgagors spent around 19% of their household income on mortgage repayments, and the average for a first-time buyer was £242 per week. This was up from £222 in 2023-24 and £182 in 2019-20.

In London, the average weekly mortgage repayment was £375, compared to £220 across the rest of England, and both were higher than the averages of 2023-24.

Some 14% of all mortgagors said they were finding it either fairly or very difficult to pay their mortgage, but just 0.6% reported being in arrears. The proportion of mortgagors in arrears has remained below 1% since 2015-16.

Larger share of first-time buyers outside of London

The data showed there were around 967,000 recent first-time buyers in England in 2024-25, made up of people who had not previously owned a property and purchased for the first time in the last three years.

Some 14% were in London, and the rest were in England.

This was up from a population of 564,000 first-time buyers in 2014-15, and fewer were buying in London as, a decade ago, 22% were in the capital and 78% were in the rest of England.

The average age of a new homeowner in England was 34 years – both including and excluding London – which is up from 32 in 2019-20. In London alone, the average age of a first-time buyer was 35, compared to 34 during the pre-pandemic years.

First-time buyers between the ages of 25 and 34 were the largest share of new homeowners, accounting for 58% in 2024-25, while 28% of first-time buyers were aged 35-44.

The MHCLG data showed a rise in the share of first-time buyers aged 45 and over, increasing from 5% in 2019-20 to 9% in 2024-25.

More first-time buyer households were in the name of someone from an ethnic minority group than in the pre-pandemic period, rising from 15% in 2019-20 to 23% in 2024-25.

The share of first-time buyer households with a white householder fell from 85% to 77% over the same period.

Further, the share of first-time buyer households with just one person rose from 19% to 29%, and 40% of first-time buyer households were couples with no dependent children.