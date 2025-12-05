Create Account
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/12/2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 5, 2025
Updated:
December 5, 2025
This week's news was led by insight from Ifthikar Mohamed on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mortgage sector.

A senior appointment at L&C Mortgages was also of interest to readers, as was an analysis from Barclays on the prevalence of fraud in the market.

 

How AI is shaping the next generation of UK mortgage brokers – Mohamed

L&C Mortgages appoints Payne COO

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

The evolving mortgage fraud threat and how intermediaries can stay one step ahead – Thompson

OneDome’s Mortgage Intelligence deal could be sign of further consolidation and networks will need to ‘sharpen’ propositions

Some 3.9 million mortgage holders still to face impact of higher rates, BoE says

Broker satisfaction with mortgage lenders hits highest level since 2020 – Smart Money People

Pivotal Growth buys Xact Mortgages

First Mortgage enters London market via KFH Financial Services mortgage division acquisition

New Homes Mortgage Services buys Barron Financial Solutions

UK banks able to support economy if house prices plummet and base rate hits 8%, BoE finds

