Conveybuddy hires account manager

Conveybuddy has appointed Emily Bradbury as its account manager, strengthening its broker team and the support offered to registered broker users.

Bradbury joins the account management team with immediate effect and will work directly with broker users, offering relationship management and client support.

She has previously held roles at Life Legal, where she was a sales consultant for around a year. Before that, she was an estate agent at Knight & Knoxley for just under a year.

The account management team now sits at seven people, and the firm said it was recruiting to gear up for its expected 2026 growth and a “significant increase in the number of broker users”.

Harpal Singh, CEO of Conveybuddy, said: “Emily joins us at a time when more brokers are turning to Conveybuddy to ensure they can make the right conveyancing and survey recommendations to their clients. Her mix of legal, education and estate agency experience gives her a sound grasp of what brokers want from an account manager.

“Our growth this year, and our plans for the year ahead, means we’ll continue to add resource[s] to the business in order to deliver the best possible service to our broker users. Emily will play a huge part in helping us deliver this.”

Bradbury added: “I’m really pleased to be joining a team that is growing fast and takes broker support seriously. I have worked with introducers in different roles and know how much they value quick replies, clear updates and a service that helps them look after their clients. I look forward to getting to know our broker users and helping them get the most out of Conveybuddy’s services.”

In October, the firm hired Laila Khan as a sales support manager to join its broker-facing team.